Renuka Shahane reveals Ashutosh Rana's doctor friend asked her to lose weight a day after childbirth: ‘I was shocked’

Actor Gauahar Khan, who is pregnant with her second child, has launched her own YouTube podcast titled MaaNoranjan. The latest episode featured Bollywood actor Renuka Shahane, who spoke about her pregnancy, motherhood journey and more. During the podcast, Renuka revealed how she was asked to lose weight just a day after giving birth to her first child. (Also Read: MeToo movement: Renuka Shahane admits she knew about Alok Nath’s reputation, shares her own story) Renuka Shahne talked about her pregnancy journey, recalling it being tough.

Renuka Shahane recalled her pregnancy journey

Renuka shared that her desire to have children was one of the key reasons she got married. She expressed her happiness about marrying Ashutosh Rana, whom she described as a deeply family-oriented person. Since she tied the knot at the age of 35, she was eager to start a family right away and always hoped to have at least two children.

Renuka recalled how her husband’s friend asked her to lose weight a day after she delivered her first child. She said, “My first child was born in 2002. With all the wanting, it wasn’t easy. I didn't think that things would be that tough for me to handle. There are a lot of things that people don’t tell you. It was so strange that a doctor, who was visiting us, happened to be a friend of Ashutosh. He and his wife came to visit me in the hospital, and the first thing he said was ‘now you must lose weight’.”

Renuka Shahane recalled her reaction to being asked to lose weight

Recalling her reaction to the doctor’s comment, Renuka said, “Just yesterday I delivered my firstborn and I was like yeh kaunsa pressure hai, samajh nahi aaya (what is this pressure, I don't get it). That was a first for me and I was completely shocked. So many things were happening to me, so I was just like a spectator, and it’s his prerogative only. It actually prepares you for the societal pressure. A mother doesn’t only have the pressure to be a naturally fabulous mother, but also to bounce back as if nothing has happened.”

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana's marriage

Renuka and Ashutosh dated for three years before tying the knot in 2001. The couple share two sons, Shauryaman and Satyendra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Renuka was last seen in the series Dupahiya, which also featured Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Bhuvan Arora. The series, as well as the cast’s performances, was praised by both critics and the audience. Ashutosh, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Kaushaljis vs Kaushal and will next appear in YRF’s spy universe film War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in lead roles and is scheduled for release in cinemas on 14 August.