Revathy talks about her changed dynamics with 'huge star now' Salman Khan: I’m a very ordinary person

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 17, 2023 05:36 PM IST

Revathy and Salman Khan starred together in Love. They also worked together in Phir Milenge, directed by Revathy. The duo will also be seen in Tiger 3.

Revathy has spoken about Salman Khan and how their 'on-set dynamic' has changed. In an interview with News18, Revathy called herself an 'ordinary person' and Salman 'a huge star now'. She also praised Salman and called him 'a giving person'. (Also Read | Salman Khan, Revathy dance to their song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya)

Salman Khan and Revathy starred in the 1991 film Love.
Revathy praises Salman

Revathy said, “He’s a very giving person. Whenever I call him or want to meet, I just do it. He’s all love and care towards me. I feel the same towards him. I feel very happy when I see a good film of his. I always message him if I like his film and he replies to me. Sometimes it so happens that I message him after three to four years and tell him about a film that he has done.”

Revathy talks about changes in their relationship

“He’s a huge star now. So, it’s different. It changes our on-set dynamic too. There’s a totally different aura around him. As for me, I’m a very ordinary person who happens to love the work I do. Having said that, our personal equation will always be there,” Revathy also added.

Revathy and Salman's projects together

The duo starred together in Love (1991). The romance film was directed by Suresh Krissna. The film, a remake of the Telugu film Prema (1989), marked Revathy's Bollywood debut. They also worked together in Phir Milenge (2004), directed by Revathy. It starred Shilpa Shetty, Salman, and Abhishek Bachchan. The duo will also be seen in Tiger 3.

Salman's upcoming film

Salman will be next seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Recently, the film's team unveiled the official trailer. The over two-minute-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss. The trailer also featured Katrina in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
