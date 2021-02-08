Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik spotted at gym she used to visit with Sushant Singh Rajput. See pics, video
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the gym she used to visit with her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at their usual gym in Mumbai's Santacruz on Monday. This is the same gym that Rhea used to visit with her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
This is the third time in recent weeks that Rhea has been spotted in public. The actor and her brother became part of a huge controversy after Sushant's death in June last year.
In a video shared online, they could be seen exiting the gym and walking towards their waiting car. They didn't interact with the paparazzi, unlike the last time, when Rhea had said that she was recovering from her traumatic experience following Sushant's death. Asked by the photographers how she was holding up, the actor had replied, "Theek ho rahi hoon (I am getting better)."
Rhea has been accused by Sushant's family of abetting his suicide, and misappropriating his funds. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, while the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing the financial and drugs angles in the case, respectively.
She was arrested on a drugs-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail. Showik, who was also arrested, was released some time later.
Rhea’s mother told The Times of India in an interview last year, “What she has gone through... how will she heal from this? But she is a fighter and she must be strong.” She continued, “I’ll have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life.”
