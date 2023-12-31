Richa Chadha reacts as MakeMyTrip, Air India refund her after tweet: 'Would you have been prompt if it wasn’t a celeb?'

Hours after Richa Chadha criticised the services of travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India, the actor has shared an update about how her problem has been resolved. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, Richa said that her money was refunded within two hours after she complained about MakeMyTrip and Air India on X. (Also Read | Richa Chadha criticises 'scamsters' MakeMyTrip and Air India over their services: I hope you endure more losses) Richa Chadha spoke about her experience with MakeMy Trip and Air India.

Richa Chadha shares update on her refund issue

Richa tweeted, "Update: Within hours of this tweet, I received the entire refund! For 2 weeks my assistant had followed up, to no avail. @makemytrip said the refund hadn’t come through from @airindia, hence the delay. I received one call from Air India’s social media team, not their customer service. I guess, they’re bothered by appearances, not poor service. Customers, plz always use your voice, big companies don’t care about you per se, they care about their image."

Richa questions MMT, Air India

"And MMT and Air India, I appreciate all the help, thanks. Do ask yourselves - would you have been so prompt if it wasn’t a celebrity? If your answer is yes, pls read the comments under the tweet: you will find ordinary customers with unsolved queries. Solve them. You have your work cut out for you, and trust me this is the kind of positive PR money can’t buy. Happy new year everyone (heart exclamation and partying face emojis)."

What Richa had to face from MakeMyTrip, Air India

On Saturday, Riche tweeted complaining about MakeMyTrip and Air India. She had written, "SCAM ALERT! @makemytrip @airindia Perhaps the best way for substandard airlines to make a quick buck is to cancel flights without intimation, or change timings so you miss your connections! With the collusion of so-called convenient flight booking portals like @makemytrip."

She also tweeted, “Thakela (worthless) customer service at MakeMyTrip will ensure there’s no option for you to claim a refund, try it! If they owe you money, your booking id will 'not exist'! Rude customer care chicks at Air India will ensure your business class fare is pocketed, won’t even apologise for changing timings last minute or being arrogant!”

The actor also wrote, "Do yourself a favour, avoid these 2 SCAMSTERS in 2024! I hope your companies endure more losses than you have in all of your collective histories, saste (cheap) cheats! (Pinched fingers emoji) #BlacklistAirIndia #BanMakemytrip."

How MakeMyTrip reacted

Responding to Richa, MakeMyTrip tweeted, “Hi, regret for any inconvenience caused. We request you to kindly share your booking ID via DM so that we can resolve your concern at earliest----Diksha https://twitter.com/messages/compose?recipient_id=67537455 - - Diksha.”

What Richa said

The actor said, "You regret nothing, I have deleted your sasta (cheap) app from my phone. Requesting all my followers to create employment in India. Go back to your trusted travel agents, these guys are crooks. Go bankrupt yourself somewhere (pinched fingers emoji)."

