Richa Chadha criticises 'scamsters' MakeMyTrip and Air India over their services: I hope you endure more losses

Actor Richa Chadha criticised online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India over their services. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, Richa said she hopes that the companies 'endure more losses than they have in all of their collective histories'. She also called them 'saste (cheap) cheats' and asked her fans as well as followers to avoid the 'scamsters'. (Also Read | When Richa Chadha recalled her reaction on being asked to text an actor for a date: ‘But he is married’) Actor Richa Chadha was recently seen in the film Fukrey 3.

Richa Chadha slams MakeMyTrip, Air India

Richa tweeted, "SCAM ALERT! @makemytrip @airindia Perhaps the best way for substandard airlines to make a quick buck is to cancel flights without intimation, or change timings so you miss your connections! With the collusion of so-called convenient flight booking portals like @makemytrip."

She also tweeted, “Thakela (worthless) customer service at MakeMyTrip will ensure there’s no option for you to claim a refund, try it! If they owe you money, your booking id will 'not exist'! Rude customer care chicks at Air India will ensure your business class fare is pocketed, won’t even apologise for changing timings last minute or being arrogant!”

The actor also wrote, "Do yourself a favour, avoid these 2 SCAMSTERS in 2024! I hope your companies endure more losses than you have in all of your collective histories, saste (cheap) cheats! (Pinched fingers emoji) #BlacklistAirIndia #BanMakemytrip."

MakeMyTrip responds

Responding to Richa, MakeMyTrip tweeted, “Hi, regret for any inconvenience caused. We request you to kindly share your booking ID via DM so that we can resolve your concern at earliest----Diksha https://twitter.com/messages/compose?recipient_id=67537455 - - Diksha.”

Richa reacts

The actor said, "You regret nothing, I have deleted your sasta (cheap) app from my phone. Requesting all my followers to create employment in India. Go back to your trusted travel agents, these guys are crooks. Go bankrupt yourself somewhere (pinched fingers emoji)."

When an X user asked Richa to use another travel company, she said, "More thakela (worthless) is loss making mammoth @airindia! They don’t even have a human team handling their Twitter account. Just bots."

