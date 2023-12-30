close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Richa Chadha criticises 'scamsters' MakeMyTrip and Air India over their services: I hope you endure more losses

Richa Chadha criticises 'scamsters' MakeMyTrip and Air India over their services: I hope you endure more losses

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 30, 2023 03:48 PM IST

After MakeMyTrip reacted to Richa Chadha's tweet, she called them ‘sasta’. She also requested her followers to ‘go back to your trusted travel agents’.

Actor Richa Chadha criticised online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India over their services. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, Richa said she hopes that the companies 'endure more losses than they have in all of their collective histories'. She also called them 'saste (cheap) cheats' and asked her fans as well as followers to avoid the 'scamsters'. (Also Read | When Richa Chadha recalled her reaction on being asked to text an actor for a date: ‘But he is married’)

Actor Richa Chadha was recently seen in the film Fukrey 3.
Actor Richa Chadha was recently seen in the film Fukrey 3.

Richa Chadha slams MakeMyTrip, Air India

Richa tweeted, "SCAM ALERT! @makemytrip @airindia Perhaps the best way for substandard airlines to make a quick buck is to cancel flights without intimation, or change timings so you miss your connections! With the collusion of so-called convenient flight booking portals like @makemytrip."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She also tweeted, “Thakela (worthless) customer service at MakeMyTrip will ensure there’s no option for you to claim a refund, try it! If they owe you money, your booking id will 'not exist'! Rude customer care chicks at Air India will ensure your business class fare is pocketed, won’t even apologise for changing timings last minute or being arrogant!”

The actor also wrote, "Do yourself a favour, avoid these 2 SCAMSTERS in 2024! I hope your companies endure more losses than you have in all of your collective histories, saste (cheap) cheats! (Pinched fingers emoji) #BlacklistAirIndia #BanMakemytrip."

MakeMyTrip responds

Responding to Richa, MakeMyTrip tweeted, “Hi, regret for any inconvenience caused. We request you to kindly share your booking ID via DM so that we can resolve your concern at earliest----Diksha https://twitter.com/messages/compose?recipient_id=67537455 - - Diksha.”

Richa reacts

The actor said, "You regret nothing, I have deleted your sasta (cheap) app from my phone. Requesting all my followers to create employment in India. Go back to your trusted travel agents, these guys are crooks. Go bankrupt yourself somewhere (pinched fingers emoji)."

When an X user asked Richa to use another travel company, she said, "More thakela (worthless) is loss making mammoth @airindia! They don’t even have a human team handling their Twitter account. Just bots."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out