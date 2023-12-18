When Richa Chadha recalled her reaction on being asked to text an actor for a date: ‘But he is married’

Actor Richa Chadha once recalled that when she entered the Hindi film industry she was asked to go on a date with a married actor. In an interview with news agency PTI in 2017, Richa had said that she was also told to send a message to a cricketer. The actor was told that it would be good for her 'career and public image'. As Richa clocks her 37th birthday, we bring you what she said during the initial days of her career. (Also Read | Richa Chadha defends Aishwarya Rai from trolls) Actor Richa Chadha was recently seen in the film Fukrey 3.

When Richa talked about PR's advice

Richa said, "When I came to the industry, one PR person told me, 'Send a text message to this actor. Go on a date with him'. And I said, 'But he is married!' Then this person said, 'Why didn't you send a message to this cricketer? It would have been good for your career, for your PR and public image'."

When Richa opened up on being an outsider in industry

Talking about those who come into the industry from outside Richa had said, "This is what people don't understand about people who come from outside. We don't have anyone guiding us about these things. We have no inroads into the industry. For us, at least in the initial stage, there is no grooming. There are no advisors to tell us, 'Don't do this or do this', or that this film will get you typecast, or this film will be good for you. You make your own way here, so it takes time."

Richa's recent project

Recently, Richa made headlines after her and husband-actor Ali Fazal's maiden production venture, Girls Will Be Girls was announced to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Dramatic Feature category. Girls Will Be Girls is one of the exclusive 16 films chosen to participate in the competition section of the festival.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

Produced under the banner Pushing Buttons Studios, launched by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in March 2021, Girls Will Be Girls marks their venture into film production. The cast includes Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

