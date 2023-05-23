Richa Chadha responds to people making fun of Cannes attendees online: 'Please don't sh** on anyone'

Richa Chadha is attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival as a producer this time. The actor was seen at the festival with husband, actor Ali Fazal, to get partnerships for their upcoming projects under their banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Richa took to her Instagram Stories to respond to the conversations about those attending the festival. She also brought up that a lot of people were talking about fashion on the red carpet. She asked people not to 's**t on anyone' as people were excited to be at Cannes. (Also read: Richa Chadha is in Cannes as producer, shares LOL moment as event ID has her Masaan still in place of picture) Richa Chadha asked people not to criticise those attending the Cannes festival without a film to show.

Sharing old pictures from her 2015 visit to Cannes, Richa wrote on her Instagram Stories, "There's a lot of chatter on SM (social media) about Cannes, fashion, film, etc. Just wanna say, don't s**t on anyone plz. People are excited to be here, I notice the ones that are thanking the brands/designers/alcohol labels that are bringing their influencers here. It's also a great venue for marketing no? Let them be. You'll notice most people say, they're at the red carpet but won't specify the film. Well, cuz they're not here with a film or for a film."

Richa attended Cannes in 2015 with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan with actor Vicky Kaushal and the other members of the team. Masaan picked up two awards when it premiered at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard Section. She also added, "Having said that, should you be so lucky to get to work on a film that ends up at @festivaldecannes... it's the BEST feeling in the world. It is after all a FILM festival, no matter what anyone says. And as an artist, there's no greater joy and contentment than a 7 min long standing ovation at the Grand Palais. That's me after shedding buckets... it was overwhelming."

Recently, celebrities like Vivek Agnihotri and Nandita Das had spoken about Cannes and the event being 'reduced to a fashion show'. Nandita had posted her Cannes pics on Instagram and shared, "Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes!" Meanwhile, Vivek had tweeted over the weekend, "Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.”

