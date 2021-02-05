Richa Chadha slams burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies, Kangana Ranaut calls Twitter 'China puppet'
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Virat Kohli calls welcoming Vamika with Anushka Sharma 'greatest moment', says he was watching match when doctor called
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika on January 11. In a recent interaction with the media, Virat talked about welcoming the little one into their life and what was happening on the day of her birth.
Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's tweet to Rohit Sharma, she calls it 'China puppet': 'I'll take you down with me'
Kangana Ranaut shared a tweet on Thursday night, saying that Twitter is threatening to suspend her account. "China puppet twitter is threatening to suspend my account even though I did not violate any rules, remember jis din main jaungi tumko saath lekar jaungi, just like Chinese tik tok you will be banned as well @jack #ConspiracyAgainstlndia," she wrote in her tweet.
Monster Hunter movie review: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa's video game adaptation is the death of cinema
Monster Hunter movie review: Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies.
Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: See precious family moments with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh
On Abhishek Bachchan's 45th birthday, here is a look at some of his pictures with family, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies ‘primitive, repugnant and immature’
Actor Richa Chadha condemned the protests against Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg over her comments on the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Richa shared a picture of protestors burning effigies and posters of Greta, calling it not just ‘foolish’ but also ‘embarrassing’.
Taapsee has her 'chin up' as she focuses on film shoot amid tussle with Kangana
Amitabh on son Abhishek's birthday: 'He leads me now holding my hand'
- Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo collage with son Abhishek Bachchan on latter's birthday. See here.
Salman Khan reacts to farmers' protests: 'Most correct thing should be done'
- Salman Khan has reacted to the controversial farm laws and the protests that have followed. He said whatever is the most correct thing to do, should be done.
Virat on welcoming Vamika with Anushka: 'Greatest moment in my life'
Twitter deletes Kangana's tweet to Rohit Sharma, she calls it 'China puppet'
Navya Nanda wishes uncle Abhishek Bachchan on birthday: 'Partner in all crimes'
- Actor Abhishek Bachchan got an early birthday wish from his niece Navya Naveli Nanda on Friday. She also posted a picture of them together and wrote a note alongside. See it here.
Inside Priyaank-Shaza's wedding party: Cousin Shraddha, Anil Kapoor attend
Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing
I waited for these opportunities, says Yami on signing eight films
Happy birthday Abhishek: See precious family moments with Aishwarya and Aaradhya
Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest
Adarsh says he felt insecure when he competed with ‘buff men' at auditions
- Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame with Netflix film The White Tiger, has said that he would feel intimidated at auditions. He also revealed that he almost quit the industry in 2015.
Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana, says calling her 'queen' backfired
- Kubbra Sait took on Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments on the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana made disparaging comments about Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other supporters of the agitation.
