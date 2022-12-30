RIP Pele: Abhishek Bachchan recalls collecting his match tapes, Vicky Kaushal remembers his words on Maradona's death

Several Bollywood celebrities have mourned the death of soccer legend Pele who died on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He was 82 and was battling colon cancer. While Abhishek Bachchan revisited his childhood and how he and Amitabh Bachchan collected video tapes of his matches, Vicky Kaushal shared a post about what Pele had said about meeting Diego Maradona after death. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan pulls in Aishwarya Rai for tight hug as his kabaddi team wins big. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan shared a fond memory from his childhood about how Amitabh Bachchan introduced him to Pele and football. Sharing two pictures of the late footballer, Abhishek wrote on Instagram, “As a child my father introduced me to Pelé and his magic. And thus began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the Brazilian team’s matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we’ve all been blessed to witness.”

He further added, "A few years ago, whilst visiting India I somehow managed to get an autographed jersey of his. It has pride of placement in my office. Thank you, sir for teaching us about joga bonito and being such a hero and idol to billions. Rest in Peace to the greatest! @pele."

Abhishek Bachchan posted about Pele on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal shared a social media post about what Pele had said on footballer Maradona's death. The post read: "When Maradona died, Pele said he hopes some day he'll ‘play ball with Maradona in the sky’. Today is that day. Rest in peace."

Anupam Kher called Pele's life “inspiring”. He wrote on Twitter, "Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele."

Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted, "Farewell, Pelé. (broken heart emoticon) You have changed the History of football. One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game, Sir your legacy will always be in our hearts. #RIP."

Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Shilpa Shetty remembered Pele.

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently on a family vacation in Switzerland, shared a picture of Pele on the field along with a ‘king’ sticker on her Instagram Stories. Shilpa Shetty too mourned his death by sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, ‘Rest in peace’.

