RJ Mahvash's old video on 'one-sided love' for star cricketer resurfaces amid dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Even as the buzz around RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal intensifies, an old video of her expressing ‘one-sided love’ for another star cricketer has resurfaced. The internet blew up an old video she posted on Instagram, commenting that Mahvash always seemed taken by cricketers. (Also Read: Who is RJ Mahvash? All about 'mystery girl' spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal after his split with Dhanashree Verma) RJ Mahvansh is rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal now, but there was a time she had 'one-sided love' for another cricketer.

RJ Mahvash’s video with Shubhman Gill

In October 2023, Mahvash posted a funny video after she met cricketer Shubhman Gill, with laughter emojis. The video begins with a selfie clip of the cricketer and shows her rushing back to the room and cutting a lemon. She interspersed it with a video where a godman says that doing so will ensure one-sided love or even a partner about to leave will fall in love with the person doing it.

The internet had hilarious reactions to the video resurfacing, with one Instagram user commenting, “Bas cricketer chaiye tha. (You just wanted a cricketer)” Another joked, “Yuzi. Bhai kai sath dhokha. (Yuzi brother got cheated)” Others posted GIFs of Yuzvendra shaking his head disappointedly. One hilarious GIF even sees him do the John Cena move with ‘you can’t play me’ written on it.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal dating?

Yuzvendra was spotted in public with the RJ recently at the India vs. New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai amid his divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma. Actor Vivek Oberoi, who sat ahead of him, posted a video of the cricketer sitting with Mahvash. Soon, fans also shared pictures of the duo on social media.

Mahvash was first rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra when they were clicked celebrating Christmas together with friends. She denied dating him and posted on her Instagram stories, “Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?”

She also added, “I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times.”