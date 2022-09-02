Rohit Saraf: I have started to feel like I am being stereotyped and pigeonholed

Over the years, actor Rohit Saraf has found a strong base in showbiz and stronger bond with his fandom, going on to get the tag of being ‘National Crush’. But now he feels he is being slotted in a category, which he is trying to wriggle out of.

“I do feel like that I am being stereotyped or pigeonholed that right now,” Saraf says, adding that he understands the reason behind it.

He elaborates, “I feel like it is justified. The producers, the directors, and filmmakers don’t see me as somebody who can play a heartland part. It is also because of the way I look, the way I carry myself, the way I speak, and the kinds of parts I’ve done before… The parts have been very urban. While the characters may be different, they all come in one umbrella, which is urban.”

After featuring in Dear Zindagi, Saraf went on to make his place through varied projects such as Hichki, The Sky Is Pink and web projects Ludo, Mismatched and Feels Like Ishq.

“They have seen me in urban roles, so it is only obvious that if I keep on feeding them with that kind of content, they will end up imagining me in that. It will be difficult for them to think outside of that. Having said that, I hope that I can change that now with Vikram Vedha. It is something which I have not done before. There is a dialect that’s involved in it, which I’m hoping I did a decent job in, and that it’s believable. I am excited to see how the audiences and the filmmakers and the producers receive that,” says the 25-year-old.

With every step in the industry, he is fulfilling his dreams, and he admits that he is daring to see bigger dreams. “Every single project that I’m choosing to be a part of and what I’m getting to be a part of, as cliche as it may sound, but it’s actually teaching me something, which is why I’m choosing to be a part of those projects in the first place,” he ends.