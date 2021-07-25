Rohit Saraf says Priyanka Chopra taught him to tackle repetitive media questions: 'That really warmed my heart'

Rohit Saraf, who worked with Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink, has revealed that during the promotions, she helped him with dealing with repetitive questions from the media. Rohit also spoke about how Priyanka ensured that he didn't feel left out during the promotions.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink featured Rohit Saraf as Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's son. The movie also starred former actor Zaira Wasim. The film was based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Rohit recalled that during the promotions of the movie, he would tend to be asked similar questions. After a point, it would get tiring to respond. During that time, Priyanka stepped in and helped him.

"When you are talking about a project, you are talking to 30 people in a single day and those 30 people have more or less the same questions to ask and it gets very tiring. At that moment, PC stepped up and told me how it was done. Those things really meant to me as she didn’t need to do that. It wasn’t something she should have cared about but she did, and not because someone told her to but because she wanted to. That really warmed my heart and the kind of respect I have for PC, I don’t think will ever fade," Rohit said.

He also added that Priyanka ensured that he didn't feel out of place during the promotions. "The journey of The Sky Is Pink as a whole, really means a lot to me. When we were promoting the film, I practically travelled the whole country with PC and we were together all the time and with her, I never felt out of place. That was the first time I was ever promoting a project, and it was a massive film that I was promoting with a massive star. In such situations, you end up feeling out of place because you have never done this before, but she ensured that I didn’t feel like that and felt comfortable,” Rohit added.

A few days ago, Rohit had shared his reaction to seeing Priyanka at the look test. Rohit had told Filmfare that he noticed Priyanka on the sets and was instantly 'smitten' by her.

The Sky Is Pink not only starred Priyanka but was also co-produced by her. The film was premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival.