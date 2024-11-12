Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohit Shetty calls Hardik Pandya’s year nothing short of 'cinematic'; cricketer responds

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 12, 2024 03:03 PM IST

Hardik Pandya reacted to Rohit Shetty's appreciation for his cinematic comeback. The filmmaker recently directed Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

Rohit Shetty recently expressed his views on cricketer Hardik Pandya's real life being nothing short of a Bollywood movie plot. In a podcast interview with Ranveer Allahabadia for his YouTube channel, Rohit had lauded the cricketer's dramatic comeback. The latter reacted to the statement on the Instagram clip from the interview. (Also read: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn say they didn't worry about pranks being offensive: 'Humari wajah se 1-2 divorce ho chuke hain')

Hardik Panday responded to Rohit Shetty's statement on the cricketer's cinematic comeback.
Hardik Panday responded to Rohit Shetty's statement on the cricketer's cinematic comeback.

Rohit Shetty lauds Hardik Pandya's comeback

The Singham Again director, while speaking about the ups and downs in Hardik's career said, “Hardik’s last year was nothing short of cinematic. It’s like watching a movie—where the hero falls, even as 10,000-20,000 people are jeering. And then, when he comes back to the same stadium, they cheer, and he’s crying. That’s real cinema.”

Hardik faced trolling on the pitch and on social media earlier this year due to his underperformance on the field. However, he made a roaring comeback, winning the World Cup for India. Shortly after, he announced his split from wifa Natasa Stankovic.

While reacting to the Instagram clip, Hardik commented with a kiss and heart emoji. Fans also agreed with Rohit. A user commented, “The moment he came out of the airport holding the trophy in his hand in front of Mumbai crowd wasn’t cool it was COLD.” A fan wrote, “The Man Who Turned Haters into Fans = Hardik Pandya (heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “It's not just this time, his life has had many ups and downs and he has turned haters into fans every time!! (fire, crown and goat emojis).”

About Singham Again

Rohit's recent film Singham Again released on November 1. It featured Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Ravi Kishan and others in pivotal characters. The film is based on the theme of Ramayan and also has drawn parallels from the ancient text in some of the crucial sequences. The action-drama is part of the filmmaker's cop universe and also has an extended cameo by Akshay Kumar. Singham Again's ten-day domestic total has been recorded around 206.50 crore net ( 231.90 crore gross), despite facing competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //