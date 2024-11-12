Rohit Shetty calls Hardik Pandya’s year nothing short of 'cinematic'; cricketer responds

Rohit Shetty recently expressed his views on cricketer Hardik Pandya's real life being nothing short of a Bollywood movie plot. In a podcast interview with Ranveer Allahabadia for his YouTube channel, Rohit had lauded the cricketer's dramatic comeback. The latter reacted to the statement on the Instagram clip from the interview. (Also read: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn say they didn't worry about pranks being offensive: 'Humari wajah se 1-2 divorce ho chuke hain') Hardik Panday responded to Rohit Shetty's statement on the cricketer's cinematic comeback.

Rohit Shetty lauds Hardik Pandya's comeback

The Singham Again director, while speaking about the ups and downs in Hardik's career said, “Hardik’s last year was nothing short of cinematic. It’s like watching a movie—where the hero falls, even as 10,000-20,000 people are jeering. And then, when he comes back to the same stadium, they cheer, and he’s crying. That’s real cinema.”

Hardik faced trolling on the pitch and on social media earlier this year due to his underperformance on the field. However, he made a roaring comeback, winning the World Cup for India. Shortly after, he announced his split from wifa Natasa Stankovic.

While reacting to the Instagram clip, Hardik commented with a kiss and heart emoji. Fans also agreed with Rohit. A user commented, “The moment he came out of the airport holding the trophy in his hand in front of Mumbai crowd wasn’t cool it was COLD.” A fan wrote, “The Man Who Turned Haters into Fans = Hardik Pandya (heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “It's not just this time, his life has had many ups and downs and he has turned haters into fans every time!! (fire, crown and goat emojis).”

About Singham Again

Rohit's recent film Singham Again released on November 1. It featured Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Ravi Kishan and others in pivotal characters. The film is based on the theme of Ramayan and also has drawn parallels from the ancient text in some of the crucial sequences. The action-drama is part of the filmmaker's cop universe and also has an extended cameo by Akshay Kumar. Singham Again's ten-day domestic total has been recorded around ₹206.50 crore net ( ₹231.90 crore gross), despite facing competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.