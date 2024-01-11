Rohit Shetty reacts to claims of glorifying police brutality with his films: ‘Darr hona zaruri hai, okay to get trolled'

Rohit Shetty who is known for his larger-than-life action flicks, recently commented on claims of glorifying police brutality with his films. Rohit helms a cop universe, and his next installment will be Singham Again. Rohit, ahead of his web debut with Indian Police Force, asserted to Film Companion that he is confident about his movies and mentioned that he isn't in support of ‘killing innocent people.’ Also read: Ranbir Kapoor puts on police uniform and moustache, shoots an ad with Rohit Shetty Rohit Shetty on criticism to his cop universe. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Rohit Shetty on glorifying police brutality

He said, "Obviously, I’m against killing innocent people, I’m against them taking the law in their hand. But if someone is shooting at you, you won’t welcome them with open arms, would you?"

He also said that criticism in the form of trolls do not bother him. "Darr hona zaruri hai in the society (You need to instill fear in society). I firmly believe in this, and it’s okay if I get trolled for saying this. I’m clear in my head about what I’m saying. All of us here are cultured people, but that life is a totally different life. Imagine if you’re going to office and you’re meeting a druggie, a rapist, someone who has chopped the head of an innocent person. When you deal with those kinds of people, you have a different frame of mind altogether,” Rohit Shetty added.

Rohit Shetty's next

Rohit Shetty previously unveiled the much-awaited teaser for Indian Police Force season 1, which gained a lot of positive reactions. It is a Prime Video India original series, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

With promising impressive visuals with extravagant entertainment, Indian Police Force is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. It is created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The show is said to be paying tribute to the selfless service provided by the police force of the nation, evoking patriotism. It will be released on January 19.

Singham Again

Besides this, Rohit will also release his much-awaited Singham Again this year. It is the third part of the Singham franchise. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, it will also have Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. A final release date is yet to be announced.

