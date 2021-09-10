Rohit Shetty takes dig at celebs who call paparazzi to click them doing charity at temples: ‘Kaun karta hai aisa?’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty poked fun at celebrities who invite the paparazzi to cover them doing acts of charity outside temples. He also took a dig at the trend of stars dressing up to go to the airport and the gym.

During an appearance on Social Media Star With Janice, Rohit commented on the ‘trend’ of celebrities getting clicked outside temples, making donations to the needy. “Kaun karta hai aisa? Phone karenge tabhi maalum padega na, photographer ko, ki ‘bhai, main aaj yeh mandir ke bahar hai’. Kaise maalum padega (Who does this? Only if you call and inform the photographers will they know that you are going to the temple. How else will they know)?” he asked.

On the subject of airport looks, Rohit said that everyone would earlier dress casually while catching flights. “Ab uska kharcha alag ho gaya hai. Varna jab tak yeh photographers wahaan pohoche nahi the ya log bolte nahi the ki main utar raha hoon plane se, tab tak toh sab chaddi-banyan mein hi jaa rahe the (Now, there is a whole expense behind airport looks. Before photographers reached there and before people began informing them about their schedules, everyone would go in shorts and vests).” He also spoke dismissively of ‘gym looks’.

Also see: Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in a clown car on Cirkus set

Rohit is currently seen as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Colors. The ongoing season was shot in South Africa’s Cape Town a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Rohit is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The cop drama, which also features cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, was scheduled to release in March last year but has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, Rohit has Cirkus in the pipeline. The film, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors, features Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON