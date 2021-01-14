Rohman Shawl shares photo from his birthday party on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita Sen
Rohman Shawl took to Instagram to share a picture from his recent birthday bash on a yacht. In his caption, he revealed that his ‘in-house photographer’, girlfriend Sushmita Sen, was behind the camera.
In the photo, Rohman wore a navy blue sweatshirt and looked away from the camera. The cloudy sky could be seen in the backdrop. “My inhouse photographer is kickass @sushmitasen47 thank you so much for this amazing #birthdayclick #yatchparty #birthday #love,” he wrote.
Fans were all praise for Sushmita’s photography skills. “Indeed she is. She knows how to flaunt you the right way,” one commented on the post. “@rohmanshawl I think Sushmita mam's photography is better than Daboo ratnani,” another wrote.
On Rohman’s birthday earlier this month, Sushmita shared a love-filled Instagram post for him. “Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl. ‘Rooh se Rooh tak’. May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!! Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy. Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly. #partytime #rohmance #us #duggadugga,” she wrote.
Sushmita and Rohman’s modern love story began with him sliding into her DMs on Instagram. In October, during a live session on the photo and video sharing platform, a fan asked them about their plans to get married.
Rohman replied, “Pooch ke batate hain (I will ask and let you know).” A smiling Sushmita evaded the question by joking, “Hum neighbour se pooch ke batate hain (I will consult the neighbour and let you know).”
Last year, Sushmita made her digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, which also marked her return to acting after several years. After she won an award for her performance in the show, Rohman congratulated her in an Instagram post and wrote, “Oh now that’s a come back !! @sushmitasen47 take a bow my love, you so so deserve it #blessed #proudofyou.”
Priyanka clarifies joke about wanting a 'cricket team' of kids with Nick
Katrina Kaif dances after a 'longgggggg time', see Ishaan Khatter's response
- Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor's uncle Anil clears the air
Aditya Narayan is wining and dining with wife Shweta Agarwal on mini-vacay
- Aditya Narayan has shared new pictures from his mini-honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal. Check it out here.
Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons. Watch video
- Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
Sunny Leone: Don't compare myself with anyone, I think about what's on my plate
Neil Nitin Mukesh on low-key birthday: Only close friends, relatives coming over
Sonu Sood reacts to BMC calling him 'habitual offender'
- Sonu Sood responded to the BMC's allegations that he has converted a residential building into a hotel without a license. He said that he has 'followed all the rules from (his) side'.
Kajol says her father was against her marriage to Ajay Devgn at a young age
- Actor Kajol has said that her father was against the idea of her getting married at the age of 24 to Ajay Devgn. It was her mother, Tanuja, who came to her rescue.
Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she's 'very sly': 'I drop my hints'
- Janhvi Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan that though she has never asked someone out, she is 'very sly' and drops subtle hints.
Twinkle Khanna fears her thoughts on men in this interview will invite trolls
Bhumi shares pic with Rajkummar Rao, Jasmin parties post Bigg Boss 14 exit
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti star in a poor retread of The Godfather
- The Power review: Mahesh Manjrekar borrows heavily from The Godfather in his new directorial venture but brings nothing new to it.
