Ronit Roy lost many stars as clients of his security agency in 2020: ‘Only Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar stood by me’

Actor Ronit Roy, whose security agency Ace Security provides bodyguards for celebrities, said that he lost many clients due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that only actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar supported him during the tough time. Things were so grim that he considered shutting down the firm but kept his employees on the payroll as they were in need of funds.

Speaking to a leading daily, Ronit said that the Covid-19 pandemic affected him ‘a lot’. “Post lockdown in March 2020, I decided to shut down my security agency. My wife Neelam and I sat down and realised that there was a lot happening; some worker’s wife was pregnant, someone’s mother was unwell. I decided to keep them on the roster. As for my clients, the so-called stars, they went away. Only a few, in fact, just two - Mr Bachchan and Akshay Kumar - stood by me in the lockdown and I am very grateful to them,” he said.

When work resumed, Ronit said that he asked his 110 employees to return to their duties, but 40 of them declined, saying that they did not want to come back from their hometowns. He was upset by their perceived ‘indifference’, despite him taking care of their financial needs, and has now changed the way his agency operates. “I resumed the agency but in such a way that I have nobody on roster now; we have devised some way to pay the staff,” he said.

On being asked if any of the clients he lost wanted to work with him once things opened up again, Ronit said, “Those clients cannot be short on money. A few of them decided to approach and come back to me but I refused to work with them.”

Ronit has been a popular star on television, with shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He also acted in films such as Udaan, Student of the Year, 2 States and Kaabil.