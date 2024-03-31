Saba Pataudi shares unseen pictures of Taimur and Jeh to mark Easter celebrations

Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram account on Sunday to mark Easter and shared a bunch of adorable pictures of Kareena Kapoor's kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. She also included a throwback picture of young Sara Ali Khan holding Ibrahim in her arms. (Also read: Crew worldwide box office day 2: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer shows slight growth, mints ₹21 crore) Taimur, Jeh, and young Sara with Ibrahim in her arms.

Saba's new post

In the first picture, which was taken from Jeh's birthday celebrations a month ago, Kareena held Jeh in her arms. Beside her stood Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya. The huge Spiderman-themed birthday cake was kept in front of them. The next picture had Taimur sitting with Jeh on the ground from the same event. Jeh looked cute as a button with a Batman-themed sticker on one of his cheeks. Another picture had Sara smiling with her brother Ibrahim. A second picture had Inaaya with her sketch book.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote in the caption: “HAPPY Easter...Everyone!! (red heart emoticon) My EASTER BUNNIES ! Love my Munchkins. Have a great weekend...and Those fasting Shab-e-Qadr Mubark ....as we're about to embark on these nights too! (moon emoticon) Hope they're going smoothly..as mine are. Stay safe n Happy. And the pics are original. Respect and credit the photographer. U know the drill.”

More details

Kareena is currently vacationing in Tanzania with Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Her latest film Crew released this Friday, in which she stars as an air hostess along with actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The heist comedy, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, will also feature Diljit Dosanjh in a lead role and Kapil Sharma in a cameo appearance.

Sara was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will be next seen in Metro… In Dino by Anurag Basu. Meanwhile, as per reports, Ibrahim will be making his acting debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' upcoming project Sarzameen which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place