Crew worldwide box office day 2: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer shows slight growth, mints 21 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 31, 2024 03:19 PM IST

Crew worldwide box office day 2: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's heist comedy did well on its first Saturday after its historic opening day.

Crew worldwide box office day 2: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew showed no sign of slowing down on its second day of release. After a bumper start at the global box office on its opening day, the heist comedy showed slight growth on its second day. The makers released the latest worldwide box office numbers, and Crew has collected 21.06 crores on its second day. (Also read: How Crew's box office opening fares in comparison to other big post-pandemic female-led films)

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in a still from Crew.
Crew box office update

On Sunday, producer Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a reel to post the day 2 numbers. With 21.06 crores on its second day and 20.07 crores on its opening day, the film has amassed 41.13 crores within two days! “The sky’s the limit! Join our crew as we soar to greater glory!” read the caption of Rhea's post. With positive word of mouth and the next day being a Sunday, Crew is expected to continue its strong run at the global box office.

Reacting to Rhea's post, actor Malaika Arora commented, “Awesome!” Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor commented with aeroplane and heart emoticons.

About Crew

Crew became the highest opening day grosser for any female lead Hindi film ever with its day 1 collections. Rhea had shared a gratitude post on Instagram and written in the caption, “H I S T O R Y (folded hands emoticon). I can’t believe it. 5 years of work. Many years of listening to No you can’t, it will never happen, this doesn’t happen. It can. It does. It just did.” Reacting to the post, Katrina Kaif commented, “So happy to see this …” Farah Khan wrote, “Go for a lonnnnggg holiday now!! U deserve it!”

Crew revolves around Kareena, Tabu and Kriti's characters who work as flight attendants for Kohinoor Airlines. The company is currently facing bankruptcy. When they stumble upon a passenger smuggling gold plates under his shirt, chaos ensures and they are caught in a web of lies.

Apart from the three leading ladies, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan of the Lootcase-fame.

Sunday, March 31, 2024
