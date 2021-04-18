IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan and sister Saba are wrapped in Sharmila Tagore's arms in this unseen throwback pic
A little Saif Ali Khan poses with Sharmila Tagore in this throwback pic.
A little Saif Ali Khan poses with Sharmila Tagore in this throwback pic.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and sister Saba are wrapped in Sharmila Tagore's arms in this unseen throwback pic

  • Saba Ali Khan shared a throwback picture in which she, a young Saif Ali Khan, their parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi are bundled up together.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 07:07 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has opened her box of memories yet again. This time around, she has shared a sweet family picture featuring Saif and her with their parents. In the picture, Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi are cuddling Saif and Saba. Saif sported a mischievous smile while focusing on the camera whereas Saba was distracted.

Saba shared the picture with the caption, "Siblings.. Father daughter moment ..look. Brother ...you're my big brother. Super proud of you bro. Love u. #saturday #saturdaymood #siblings #familylove #united #strong #bonds #saifalikhanpataudi #mansuralikhan #best."

Fans took to the comments section and showered the family with love. "Mashallah... beautiful family," a fan wrote. "Such a priceless moment," another fan commented. "The love that exists in this family is even evident in the photo," a third fan said.

On Saturday, Saba shared another picture featuring Saif. This time, the photo also included her sister Soha Ali Khan. Sharing the picture, Saba said that the siblings have each other's backs. "Aren't they lucky..to have a sister called Saba ...?!!" she added in the caption.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor shares rare pic of Sridevi and Tamil comedian Vivekh, reveals actor was his 'big fan'

Earlier this week, Saba sent a message to Sharmila, as part of a recent live session with Ladies Study Group--a part of the Indian Chambers of Commerce, and praised her. "Ma, lots of love. Very proud of you of course. Loved your work loved all of your earlier works. Satyajit Ray films and photography and of course Chupke Chupke is my favourite Hindi film, as you know. I think comic relief is usually the best. All the weepy intense movies of yours I've loved but just too much Kleenex has been used. So I think I'll stick to the comic roles. But I think you're fabulous. You have kept a great home. You have been a wonderful mum, wife, sister. I think you're quite an all-rounder," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
saif ali khan sharmila tagore mansoor ali khan pataudi + 1 more

Related Stories

Kunal Kemmu shared an old video with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Kunal Kemmu shared an old video with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
bollywood

Kunal shares throwback video with Inaaya, aunt Saba says, 'Don't horse around'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Kunal Kemmu and his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are seen outside a stable patting a horse. See video here.
READ FULL STORY
Saba Ali Khan poses with Taimur and Inaaya.
Saba Ali Khan poses with Taimur and Inaaya.
bollywood

Taimur peeks from behind, Inaaya is pretty in pink in family pics shared by Saba

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram to share new pictures from her family album. Her latest posts feature Taimur, Inaaya and Sharmila Tagore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP