Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saif Ali Khan greets fans as he returns home 5 days after knife attack and hospitalisation. Watch

BySantanu Das
Jan 21, 2025 06:03 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital five days after the knife attack. He was accompanied by his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was a picture of grace as he reached home after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The actor waved at fans and paparazzi who gathered outside the premises of his Bandra residence and smiled at them. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after stabbing incident, heads back home with wife Kareena Kapoor)

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21.(HT Photos/Raju Shinde)
Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21.(HT Photos/Raju Shinde)

Saif reaches home

Several pictures and videos of the actor arriving at his residence have surfaced on social media. The actor was seen walking towards the entrance with several security members around him. He was spotted in a white shirt and blue jeans, and also wore a pair of sunglasses.

As the paparazzi and fans of the actor waited eagerly to catch a glimpse of Saif, the actor stood for a few seconds, waving at them with a smile. He greeted with a namaste, and also did a thumbs up sign, implying he is doing okay. His left wrist was wrapped in a bandage.

More details

Mumbai Police arrested Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad in the attack case in Thane on Sunday. The intruder allegedly broke into his house in an attempted theft, which lead to a confrontation with Saif. He stabbed the actor six times during a scuffle. The actor reached Lilavati Hospital at 3 am on Thursday, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery. Later he was shifted to the ICU. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body.

Following the attack, new CCTV cameras were installed at the actor's Bandra residence following the attack. Two men were seen installing CCTV cameras on the balcony of the actor's home. In the video, a man was seen climbing on the condenser of the air conditioner to reach the ceiling for the installation of the camera.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On