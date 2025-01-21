Saif Ali Khan greets fans as he returns home 5 days after knife attack and hospitalisation. Watch

Actor Saif Ali Khan was a picture of grace as he reached home after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The actor waved at fans and paparazzi who gathered outside the premises of his Bandra residence and smiled at them. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after stabbing incident, heads back home with wife Kareena Kapoor) Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21.(HT Photos/Raju Shinde)

Saif reaches home

Several pictures and videos of the actor arriving at his residence have surfaced on social media. The actor was seen walking towards the entrance with several security members around him. He was spotted in a white shirt and blue jeans, and also wore a pair of sunglasses.

As the paparazzi and fans of the actor waited eagerly to catch a glimpse of Saif, the actor stood for a few seconds, waving at them with a smile. He greeted with a namaste, and also did a thumbs up sign, implying he is doing okay. His left wrist was wrapped in a bandage.

More details

Mumbai Police arrested Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad in the attack case in Thane on Sunday. The intruder allegedly broke into his house in an attempted theft, which lead to a confrontation with Saif. He stabbed the actor six times during a scuffle. The actor reached Lilavati Hospital at 3 am on Thursday, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery. Later he was shifted to the ICU. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body.

Following the attack, new CCTV cameras were installed at the actor's Bandra residence following the attack. Two men were seen installing CCTV cameras on the balcony of the actor's home. In the video, a man was seen climbing on the condenser of the air conditioner to reach the ceiling for the installation of the camera.