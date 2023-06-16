Saif Ali Khan goes for Adipurush screening with sons Ibrahim and Taimur. Watch

On Friday, actor Saif Ali Khan was seen arriving for the Adipurush screening in Mumbai. The actor who plays Lankesh in the film, wasn't alone as his sons, Taimur and Ibrahim joined him for the movie. A video of them reaching for the theatrical screening on the first day of the release has surfaced. Also read: Adipurush review: Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas fight it out with their CGI armies, film offers a visual spectacle Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan at Adipurush screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Saif and his sons at Adipurush screening

In the video, Saif is seen getting out of his vehicle with a casual look. He wore a blue T-shirt with denim pants. Upon seeing the media, he flashed a thumbs up sign at them. Following him, Taimur was seen walking behind with his nannies. Saif's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also with them, posed for the media before watching the film.

Saif has four kids. Ibrahim Ali Khan is his eldest son with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. He is also the brother of Sara Ali Khan. Saif married Kareena Kapoor after parting ways with Amrita Singh. Kareena and Saif have two sons—Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Ibrahim is currently gearing up for his Bollywood debut.

Adipurush

Adipurush is an interpretation of Ramayana, directed by Om Raut. It stars Prabhas as Raghav, inspired by Rama, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, inspired by Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, inspired by Ravana. The film also has Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

The film released on Friday and has turned out to be the widest release in India this year. It's out in both 2D and 3D formats, and in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film received a tremendous response via advanced booking and is expected to open in huge numbers, as per film trade insiders.

Adipurush review

However, the film has received mixed reactions. While fans have been raving about it, critics have expressed their disappointment with the film. The Hindustan Times review of Adipurush reads, “Adipurush is merely a Bollywood-ised version of one of the most epic tales that ever existed. If you keep the story aside for it's largely known to all, the execution turns out to be a messy blend of over-the-top CGI and passable VFX, and making it worse are the intentionally funny dialogues that sound misplaced in a sensitive and mythological story."

