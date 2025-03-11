Saif Ali Khan is all smiles, looks fit as he returns to work after the stabbing incident. See pics

In January, Saif Ali Khan made headlines after he was attacked by an intruder at his residence in a burglary attempt. The actor, who was recovering from multiple surgeries, has now returned to work. Pictures from the set of his yet-untitled project show him in a new avatar. Saif Ali Khan returns to work after the stabbing incident.

Saif Ali Khan's returns to work

Saif looked fit and healthy, sporting a classic moustache and a sleek hairdo, leaving fans guessing about his role in the new project. He exuded charm in a grey t-shirt and matching track pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. Interestingly, Saif is shooting for this project at the same location where he filmed his first shot for his debut film, Parampara, 32 years ago in 1993. However, details of the project have been kept under wraps.

Saif Ali Khan exudes charm in casuals.

Saif Ali Khan's pics from the set of his yet untitled project.

What happened to Saif Ali Khan?

On January 16, Saif was stabbed by an intruder who broke into his house in an attempted burglary. The actor suffered several injuries, including one near his neck and another near his spine. He was immediately rushed to hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. Five days later, he was discharged, and security was significantly increased around his residence. Following the incident, Kareena Kapoor even requested paparazzi not to photograph their children.

Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film

Last month, during a Netflix event in Mumbai, Saif announced his upcoming film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, the Netflix film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in key roles.

Netflix’s synopsis of Jewel Thief reads: “A powerful crime lord hires a jewel thief to steal the world’s most elusive diamond – The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race, making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.” The film's release date is yet to be announced.