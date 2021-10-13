Saif Ali Khan on Jeh’s arrival: There is definitely a change in Taimur, he is more responsible now

Saif Ali Khan has his hands full at the moment, and no we aren’t just talking about his busy work schedule. The actor shares that having two young boys—four-year-old Taimur and his brother Jeh, who was born in February this year- in the house has been quite an experience.

“There is definitely a change in Taimur… he was the younger one and now he isn’t anymore. He is interested in zombies and armies and he makes his brother laugh a lot and usually (with) loud things. I think we are going to have our hands full,” he reveals, while quickly adding with a laugh, “I am quite frightened as to where the peace and quiet portion is going to go with two boys.”

Commotion or not, Khan has been enjoying the company of his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and his two young sons, especially in the last couple of years of the pandemic.

“The first lockdown was like that. We are luckily very sorted people. My family is quite balanced, we have lovely children here. We can cook and listen music and read books and be okay like that also, but we much prefer our normal lives working, and balancing it ourselves,” the Bhoot Police actor says.

Talking about whether the last two years have given a much-needed down time with his family, he says, “I don’t think I was over-worked to a point where I didn’t know what a holiday was like, and suddenly in the lockdown I discovered what it was. I have always known. I would much rather not have a lockdown. But I mean if we look at bright side, we got some amazing family.”

Khan and his wife are full-time working parents and now with two young kids at home, does it get challenging?

“The important distinction there is that we don’t really have to work, so we can afford to choose what we want to do, we have been doing it for a while now,” explains the actor, who was recently on a vacation in the Maldives with his family.

He further adds that it is all about attaining that balance.

“There comes a phase in life where you want more and want better and there is not end to that. But there has be to a balance. We make sure that one of is working less and one of us is working more. And we share responsibilities and make sure we get our holidays together. It also works because Kareena really wants to be married and have a home life as well as work,” he says.

Khan says both he and Kareena enjoy home life. “For both of us nothing is more important than spending time with kids and each other cooking and having what you call a family atmosphere but you need to balance that by going out there and proving something to the yourself and world in terms of your work, then you are a happier person,” he ends.