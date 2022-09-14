Saif Ali Khan goes ‘I’m too excited’ before wielding gun, fighting Hrithik Roshan in unseen BTS clips of Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be seen together in their upcoming action film Vikram Vedha. It’s the Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan’s hit Tamil film of the same name. Ahead of its release, Hrithik have fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the film's sets. Also read: Rakesh Roshan reviews Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha

On Wednesday, Hrithik shared unseen moments featuring Saif Ali Khan in the middle of filming Vikram Vedha. The video introduces Saif as Vikram, the sincere cop in action. Talking to the film's team prior to an action sequence, Saif is seen saying with a smile, “Oh my God, I’m just so excited yaar (guys).” It is followed by some scenes from the trailer of the film, where Saif breaks open closed doors, rides a bike, wields a gun and packs a punch while fighting men.

In another scene, the action director narrates an intense fight sequence between the actor and Hrithik in the middle of a jungle. While Hrithik, with fake bruises and blood oozing out listens carefully to thhim, Saif makes funny faces towards the camera. Saif goes on to shoot more men and fight more goons and even rates his scenes as ‘not bad’. Towards the ending, Saif and Hrithik are seen laughing with the team and sharing some feedback.

Mad, gutsy & relentless…here’s Vikram. #VikramVedha releases worldwide in cinemas on 30th September 2022.



Book your Movie Voucher now on BMS https://t.co/QRoJXhbXeh@PushkarGayatri #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/YOD8tPJ36e — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 14, 2022

“Mad, gutsy and relentless… here’s Vikram,” Hrithik said in his tweet. Directed by filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the storyline of the film is based on an Indian folktale, Vikram aur Betaal. Besides Saif and Hrithik, it also has Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

The trailer of the film was released recently. Reacting to the fan response, Hrithik along with the cast and crew of Vikram Vedha, had said, “Every film has its own destiny, and it is very very lovely and beautiful to see that you are starting to believe it.” The film will release in theatres on September 30.

