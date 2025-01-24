Saif Ali Khan's friend Afsar Zaidi rubbishes reports of delay in actor reaching hospital, insists Taimur accompanied him

Ever since Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his home last week, there have been several wild conspiracy theories and speculations regarding the attack, particularly how the actor reached Lilavati Hospital. Many reports have claimed his son Tamir accompanied him, while others have named his older son Ibrahim. Now, a hospital document seemed to suggest the Pataudis' family friend, Afsar Zaidi, was the one who took Saif to the hospital. The form also led to many questioning an alleged 'delay' in the actor reaching the hospital. (Also read: Auto driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital will accept rickshaw from actor if he gifts, but doesn't want reward) Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on December 21 evening and was sent home with heavy security.(HT Photos/Raju Shinde)

Who took Saif Ali Khan to the hospital

A form required to be filled at the hospital admission in cases that require police involvement shows Afsar Zaidi's name against the column 'brought to the hospital by'. The form also mentions the time of admission as 4:11 am. Saif was attacked at his Bandra home around 2:30 am.

India Today reported that Zaidi denied he was the one who brought Saif to the hospital and said he only received a call from the Pataudis around 3:30 am, urging him to reach the hospital and help Saif get admitted. The signature on the form, as per the report, is because, Taimur, who accompanied Saif, was too young to fill the form himself.

Many reports also claimed that it was strange that Saif reached the hospital at 4:11 am when Lilavati Hospital is just 10-15 minutes away from Saif's home in Bandra. However, the report clarified that Saif had reached the hospital earlier, and the time of admission refers to when Zaidi arrived and filled the form. Earlier, Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani had also said that Saif arrived at the hospital around 3:30 am

Saif Ali Khan and family get police protection

Saif was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday and returned home to his apartment in Bandra. The police is providing temporary protection to Saif, wife Kareena Kapoor and their two kids - Taimur and Jeh. Two constables have been provided to the family, and they will ensure their safety whenever they go out.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan suffered six injuries, including deep cuts on his neck and back, after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his house Thursday. Saif was reportedly trying to protect his staff and family from the intruder. The accused, a Bangladeshi national, has been arrested and is in police custody. The police say that he targeted Saif's house for a burglary and was not aware of the actor's celebrity status.