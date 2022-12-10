Saira Banu gets emotional ahead of Dilip Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary film fest, fans say ‘true love never dies'

Saira Banu arrived at the opening ceremony of a two-day film festival to celebrate Dilip Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary on Sunday. It is organised by the Film Heritage Foundation and titled ‘Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes’. At the screening, Saira Banu appeared teary-eyed upon seeing a poster of the late Dilip Kumar. Also read: Dilip Kumar film festival announced; to screen Aan, Devdas, Shakti and more in 30 theatres across 20 cities

In a paparazzi video, Saira was seen caressing a poster of young-looking Dilip Kumar at the screening. She seemed to struggle while trying to hold back her tears in front of the media. She wore a black traditional outfit and stood beside Farida Jalal among others.

Reacting to the emotional moment, a fan took to the comment section and wrote, “Sayad hi kisi ne kisi ko itni mohabaat ki hogi (Only a few can love someone like her).” “Their love is an example for us,” added another one. “Pure love story,” also said someone.

The film festival is partnered with theatre chains PVR Cinemas and INOX. It will be held on Saturday and Sunday. During the two days, Dilip Kumar’s critically-acclaimed movies, including Aan (1952), Devdas (1955), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Shakti (1982), will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country.

Talking about the response since the opening of advance booking for the festival on December 3, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited said in a statement, as per news agency PTI, “The response to the two-day film festival on Dec 10-11 titled Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes featuring four critically acclaimed movies has been encouraging. We opened advance bookings on 3rd December and we have seen huge excitement among Dilip Kumar fans for two of his movies Aan and Shakti."

Besides Saira Banu, Waheeda Rehman, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Ramesh Sippy, Subhash Ghai, Biswajit, R Balki and Rohan Sippy are also expected to arrive for the first day of the film festival in Mumbai.

Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 202, following a prolonged illness. Saira and Dilip got married in 1966.

