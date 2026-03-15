Saira Banu recalls Aamir Khan staying by her side through Dilip Kumar's illness; says he visited her with Gauri Spratt

“Just a few days ago, when Aamir Khan arrived to see me, accompanied by Gauri, my heart was filled with a warmth that only the presence of dear and familiar souls can bring. Aamir has always been, in my experience, one of the most gracious, thoughtful and gentle person one could hope to know,” she wrote, adding, “His admiration for Dilip Sahib, was never merely that of an admirer from afar. It was a regard born of genuine affection that revealed itself time and again through the years.”

Saira took to her Instagram to post old pictures of Aamir, all smiles as he chatted away with Dilip and her. Posting it and a picture of her with Aamir and Gauri , she shared that they came to visit her a few days ago, and it felt like a family member had come home.

Actor Aamir Khan turned 61 on March 14, and Saira Banu had a special birthday wish for the Bollywood star. Reflecting on her long association with her late husband, Dilip Kumar, she revealed that Aamir stayed by their side during the veteran actor’s illness. She also posted a picture of Aamir and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, visiting her at her home. (Also Read: Aamir Khan says Lagaan cast would begin their day with Gayatri Mantra every day: People wanted English songs, I insisted )

Saira also shared that Aamir stayed by her side through Dilip’s hospital visits, writing, “Through moments both joyous and difficult, Aamir remained close to us. During the rather complicated journey of bringing Dilip Sahib’s book to life, he extended his support with remarkable care. In times of illness, when the hospital corridors felt particularly long and heavy, he was there as well offering quiet companionship and a kindness that I shall never forget. It is such gestures, so unassuming yet so meaningful, that reveal the true measure of a person.”

“Thus, when he stepped into my home a few days ago, it was not simply a visit it felt as though a beloved member of the family had come calling. On this special day, as the world celebrates your birthday, Aamir, I wish to say that while millions admire the brilliance of the artist you are, those of us who know you cherish the rare and wonderful human being you have always remained. There can truly be only one Aamir. Happy Birthday. With love, Saira,” she wrote, wishing the actor on his birthday.

About Dilip and Saira Banu Dilip and Saira married on October 11, 1966, when he was 44, and she was 22. The couple tried to have children, but it resulted in a miscarriage, the actor mentioned in his autobiography, Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow. The couple stayed together in Bandra until his death in 2001 at the age of 98.

Aamir celebrated his 61st birthday with Gauri, ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the birthday celebrations. “HBD to my forever Sikander,” wrote Kiran Rao, wishing him on his birthday.