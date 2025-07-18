Saiyaara box office collection day 1: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film sets all-time record for debutants, mints 19 crore

Saiyaara box office collection day 1: The verdict is out! Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has made history with its opening day haul in theatres across India, setting an example for the industry. The Mohit Suri directorial generated significant buzz among fans and the audience leading up to its release, and as per the latest update by Sacnilk, it has now emerged as one of the biggest openers of the year so far, earning close to ₹20 crore. Saiyaara box office collection day 1: The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

Saiyaara box office update

The report states that Saiyaara has collected ₹19.6 crore on its first day of release. This is an astounding figure for a romantic film with newcomers, much more so if we compare the opening day figures of releases this year, which had big stars headlining them. Take examples of Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, which collected ₹10.7 crore; and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, which released during a holiday weekend and earned ₹12.25 crore on its first day.

Saiyaara breaks box office record

Saiyaara had an overall 44.33% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. The film has now set the record for the highest opening-day collection by a Hindi film with debutants as leads. The record previously belonged to Dhadak, which marked Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's debuts in 2018. The film had earned ₹8.76 crore net in India on its release day.

Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. After its release, the film's songs, especially the title track, became a rage on social media.

The film has also received positive reviews from critics. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Saiyaara may not break new ground in terms of storytelling, but it strikes the right emotional chords. It’s a film that understands its audience and delivers with sincerity. It offers just enough to make you feel—and that, sometimes, is more than enough.”