Saiyaara worldwide box office collection day 4: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film beats Aashiqui 2 lifetime, crosses 150 cr

The Saiyaara juggernaut is not stopping anytime soon. The Mohit Suri film has defied all expectations to do fabulous business on its first Monday, solidifying a historic opening weekend. The overseas collections have begun to improve as well, and now Saiyaara is cruising towards bigger milestones. Saiyaara worldwide box office collection day 4: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut has earned ₹ 151 crore.

Saiyaara worldwide box office collection

In its four days, Saiyaara earned ₹108 crore net ( ₹128 crore gross) in India alone. Its Monday collection of ₹24 crore is a mere 33% drop from Sunday's figure of ₹35.75 crore. Internationally, too, Saiyaara has picked up pace. By Monday, the film had earned over $2.6 million ( ₹23 crore) overseas, taking Saiyaara's worldwide total to ₹151 crore. This makes the romantic drama only the fifth Hindi film to breach the mark this year. On Monday, Saiyaara overtook the lifetime collection of two Akshay Kumar films - Kesari Chapter 2 ( ₹144 crore) and Sky Force ( ₹146 crore).

Saiyaara beats Aashiqui 2 at the box office

But a bigger accomplishment for Saiyaara, which marks the debuts of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been crossing the final box office earnings of Aashiqui 2. The 2013 box office success, directed by Mohit Suri, has been compared with Saiyaara by both critics and fans. The Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer earned ₹110 crore worldwide.

While Saiyaara has beaten Aashiqui 2 at the box office in gross numbers, in terms of profitability, it still has some way to go. Aashiqui 2's ₹110-crore gross came on the back of a ₹15-crore budget. Saiyaara, with its ₹50-crore budget, would need to earn over ₹380 crore to equal that profit level.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF's CEO Akshay Widhani, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring singer, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), an aspiring journalist-turned-lyricist. Fate brings them together for a music collaboration, and their creative partnership soon evolves into love.