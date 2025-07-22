Loving Saiyaara? Here are other movies with rebellious charisma

Mohit Suri turned his latest musical romance, Saiyaara, into pure magic with newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. If you’re among the ones completely hooked with the magnetic charm of Saiyaara and its complex hero, with intense passion and rebellious charisma, we’ve curated a list of films that radiate similar vibes. Several films have found their niche with anti-heroes or bad guys falling for an innocent girl. Their obsession with the love of their life often steals the show. Here are some popular films on OTTplay Premium with Saiyaara vibes that deserve your attention. Saiyaara and Ek Villain

Intense romance movies like Saiyaara

Tere Naam

With long hair and a toxic masculine personality, Salman Khan as Radhe became a popular icon for young boys. The plot revolves around a rowdy boy who falls in love with a sweet and naive college fresher. The passionate love in the movie may be the ideal one, but it is truly unforgettable with raw emotions and a tragic end. Bhumika Chawla plays the female lead in the romantic action film.

Good Boy, Bad Boy

Emraan Hashmi fits the bill for a cocky college student who doesn’t care about rules. His charismatic and carefree demeanour will captivate you. The story revolves around the titular characters, one too simple and morally upright (Tusshar Kapoor) and another too grey and shady (Emraan), as the college boys navigate love and career.

Arjun Reddy

With a self-destruction mode on, Arjun Reddy brings us a story of an alcoholic surgeon whose life takes a twist when his lover gets married to someone else. Vijay Deverakonda portrays intense emotions in Arjun Reddy with the titular anti-hero, who suffers from anger issues. He might be a red flag with obsession and emotional unavailability, but his fierce lover avatar is truly unforgettable.

Ek Villain

A perfect pick for a violent anti-hero falling for a sweet but chronically ill girl. Ek Villain follows Guru, a former hitman with a troubled past, falling in love with Aisha, a girl who aspires to fulfill her wishes before dying. A twisted tale of love, redemption, and fate that makes even the dark-hearted hero change for the better. Be ready for tissues with this heartbreaking film!

Sanam Teri Kasam

What happens when a tattooed alcoholic guy with a troubled past encounters a traditional, nerdy girl next door? An unconventional love brews and turns their story into an extraordinary tale of love and companionship, but it comes with a tragic heartbreak. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s fine acting chops will leave you engaged throughout the watch.