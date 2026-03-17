Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan retitled to Maatrubhumi to 'tone down anti-China' parts, conflict fictionalised: Report

A Bollywood Hungama report quotes a source as saying the film’s title was changed to remove the anti-China portions. “Salman Khan was advised in certain official and strategic quarters to not only rethink the title of the film, but also tone down the anti-China portions. Taking that feedback seriously, Salman chose to align the film with the national mood and preserve the subject's broader sensitivity. As a result, the title was changed, and a substantial portion was reworked, with the conflict being fictionalised,” the source told the portal.

On Monday, Salman took to social media to share a new poster for the film, with a new title: Maatrubhumi. “May War Rest In Peace,” he wrote in the caption, followed by the hashtag #Maatrubhumi. Salman tagged the film’s director, Apoorva Lakhia, along with actor Chitrangda Singh and his own production house, which is backing the film.

On Monday, actor Salman Khan made an important and surprising announcement. His upcoming war drama is no longer called Battle of Galwan. The film is now titled Maatrubhumi, with Salman sharing a new poster and tagline. A new report now claims the title was changed to ‘tone down’ the film’s anti-China elements. Maatrubhumi is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian and Chinese armed forces.

The film, initially based on the Galwan conflict between Indian and Chinese forces in 2020, had sparked controversy earlier this month when state-backed media in China, particularly the Global Times, claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment.

The report also stated that the changes were achieved through reshoots and rewrites, turning the film into a more emotionally charged work. “A significant part of the script has been rewritten to reshape the film into a more emotionally charged patriotic saga. The changes also came after inputs from relevant quarters, and the new version is said to explore a more intimate dynamic between Salman Khan and Chitrangda’s characters,” the source added.

All about Maatrubhumi Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. The makers say that the film aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family.

The new poster does not have a release date. The film is scheduled to release on April 10, but reports now state that it may be pushed to later in the year. The makers are yet to formally announce a changed release date.