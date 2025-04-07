‘Salman Khan came on set on cycle, hit the gym despite rib injury,’ recalls Sikandar co-star Vikaas Verma

Vikaas Verma talks about Salman Khan shooting for Sikandar despite rib injury

Vikaas revealed that he could feel Salman’s pain whenever he saw him adjusting himself while dealing with the rib injury. He said, “Dekhiye, maine yeh pehle hi notice kiya tha – unko rib injury thi. Maine unhe har baar aise set par adjust karte hue dekha. Aur mujhe bhi dard mehsoos hota tha, yeh sochke ki unhe kahin na kahin dard ho raha hoga. Unke shoulder mein bhi problem thi. Isliye humare saamne unka shoulder massage lagataar hota rehta tha, ya woh khud bhi massage kar raha hota tha. Sajan had advised him to keep doing that. So, his physiotherapy was always ongoing (Look, I had noticed this early on – he had a rib injury. I saw him constantly adjusting himself on set, and I could feel the pain, thinking he must be hurting somewhere. He also had a shoulder issue. So in front of us, his shoulder massage would constantly be going on, or he’d be doing it himself. Sajan had advised him to keep at it)."

Vikaas says Salman used to come on set on a cycle

He recalled how Salman used to come to the set on a cycle and added, “Iske bawajood bhi woh set par aata tha, gym mein workout karte the, ya rough field mein ek ghanta cycle chalate the. Woh set par cycle se aata, cycle se wapas jaata, gym mein workout karte, aur phir poore din khada rehte. Main unki age ka zikar nahi karna chahta, kyunki mujhe woh utne bade nahi lagte. I genuinely feel he’s only 5–10 years older than me. The energy he has, I can’t even jump and get up on one foot like he does. I can’t do that. He can still do it. So, I believe he’s much younger than me and way more energetic than me. Exactly. After such injuries, we would just sit and put on a plaster. And say, ‘Mummy, I’m not stepping out of the house.’ But that guy is working every day — so much respect for him (Despite that, he would still come to the set, work out at the gym, or cycle for an hour in a rough field. He’d cycle to the set, cycle back, work out at the gym, and then stand the whole day. I don’t want to mention his age because he doesn’t seem that old to me)."

About Vikaas Verma

Vikaas is an Indian actor and model. He began his acting journey with television and featured in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Chandragupta Maurya, Porus, and more. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Yaariyan in 2014. The actor then went on to star in films such as Shaandaar, Mom, Judwaa 2, Coolie No. 1, and others.

About Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is an action thriller starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film marked Salman’s comeback to the big screen after the debacle of his last release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which came out in 2023. Despite the buzz surrounding the film, it opened to a mixed response from audiences. However, it has earned ₹187.84 crore worldwide in just seven days.