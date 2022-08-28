Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Salman Khan, gives special mention to his hairstyle

Actor Ameesha Patel often shares her throwback photos with other Bollywood celebrities on Instagram. On Sunday, she shared an old picture featuring her and actor Salman Khan. Last week, she shared a throwback photo with actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Also Read: Ameesha Patel shares what she thought of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan when she met them, posts old pic

Sharing the photo, Ameesha wrote, “And so the next throwback weekend picture. @beingsalmankhan and me. My first world tour- this was our performance in New York and super cool @beingsalmankhan got a super cool new trendsetting hair look with the blond streaks n the rockstar spikes especially for the tour. We toured the United States and Canada for 50 days non-stop. It was exhausting but super exhilarating and a blast."

In the photo, Ameesha and Salman are smiling as they performed in New York. Ameesha is wearing a yellow and black lehenga, while Salman donned a red and black outfit.

Last week, Ameesha shared a throwback photo with SRK and Gauri. Sharing the photo, Ameesha wrote, “Throwback weekend picture as promised every weekend. @iamsrk and me at a prestigious event as chief guests. accompanied by the stunner @gaurikhan. @iamsrk is one of the most charming and witty men you can come across and @gaurikhan is extremely gracious and warm."

Ameesha made her acting debut with the romantic thriller blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She later appeared in films such as, Humraaz (2002), Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai (2002), Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Race 2 (2013) and many others.

She will be seen next in Gadar 2, which is a sequel of her film Gadar. Ameesha and Sunny Deol will reprise their roles as Sakeena and Tara Singh from the original. Released in 2001, Gadar was a blockbuster.

