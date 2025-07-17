Salman Khan gives a shoutout to Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha, calls her ‘devi’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha will be back on the big screen with supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, and her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan is cheering for her. Salman has expressed his excitement for the film, saying that he's eagerly looking forward to it. Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut with Dabangg, starring opposite Salman Khan.

Salman cheers for Sonakshi

Early on Thursday, Salman took to social media: Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter), to give a shoutout to the film’s team and Sonakshi.

Sharing the film's poster, Salman wrote, "Sonakshi devi bani #NikitaRoy (Sonakshi has taken on the avatar of Nikita Roy)! Looking forward to this film… aap bhi jaake dekho, kal release hai (You also go and watch it. The film is releasing tomorrow)! All the best to the team… kill it."

Sonakshi reposted Salman’s Instagram Story, writing, “18th July… Go for it.” Sonakshi will return to the big screen with Nikita Roy, a supernatural drama directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha.

In the film, Sonakshi is seen in the role of an investigator who debunks supernatural claims and exposes frauds and dismantles deceptive beliefs. It puts the spotlight on her conviction is tested when she encounters a case that defies all beliefs. The film, co-starring Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal, which was originally slated to release in cinemas on June 27, will now release on July 18.

Salman’s upcoming project

When it comes to Salman’s next project, he is busy with Battle of Galwan, a patriotic drama centred around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The actor shared the film's poster earlier this month. The poster shows Salman with bloodstains on his face, donning an army uniform, and a fierce expression in his eyes. The motion poster also included the line: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

He was last seen in Sikandar, in which he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also featured Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. The film underperformed at the box office.