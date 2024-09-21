Salman Khan goes shopping in Dubai mall, meets Jason Derulo and poses with fans. Watch

Actor Salman Khan, who recently travelled to Dubai from Mumbai, was seen shopping at a mall in the city. Several videos and pictures of the actor strolling inside the mall emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Salman Khan issues official statement regarding alleged US tour, warns legal action against 'fraudulent use' of his name) Salman Khan met Jason Derulo in Dubai during his trip.

Salman visits Dubai mall, goes shopping

In a video, Salman was seen walking inside the mall along with his bodyguard Shera and other members of their team. He also chatted with several other people. The actor and Shera also met and hugged a woman. Salman, in another clip, was seen inside a store as he checked out trousers.

Salman met Jason Derulo

A fan account shared a picture of Salman on X (formerly Twitter). In it, he posed with singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo and two other women. The caption read, "Another pic of megastar #SalmanKhan and #JasonDerulo with fangirls at Dubai." The actor, for his day out, wore a blue T-shirt, black trousers, a cap and shoes.

Salman has returned to Mumbai

After his brief trip to Dubai, Salman returned to Mumbai on Saturday. He was seen walking out of the Mumbai airport surrounded by security officials. For the travel, Salman wore a navy blue shirt, black pants and shoes. He didn't greet or pose for the paparazzi, but got inside his car and left the airport. Salman travelled to Dubai on Thursday.

Salman's upcoming film

Fans will see Salman next in Sikandar. The film marks the reunion of Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations Kick, Judwaa and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid.

Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the Sikandar in which he wore a light blue shirt and smiled at a screen nearby. Sajid and Murugadoss shared a laugh with him. "Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025," the post read.