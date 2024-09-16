Salman Khan issues official statement regarding alleged US tour, warns legal action against 'fraudulent use' of his name

Salman Khan recently took to his social media handles to clarify regrading the fake news being spread about his alleged US tour. The actor stated that neither him nor anyone from his team have organised any upcoming concerts in USA for 2024. Salman also warned that he might take legal route against those misusing his name for any ‘fraudulent purposes.’ (Also read: Salman Khan visits Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. See pics) Salman Khan warned legal action against falsely using his name for fraudulent purposes.(ANI)

Salman Khan cautions fans against fake news

The actor cautioned his fans and followers against buying tickets for any of his upcoming US tours. He mentioned that he has no plans to travel to US for any of his tours. Salman's note in his tweet post read, “This is to inform that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organising any upcoming concerts or appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr. Khan will be performing are completely false. Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr. Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes.”

Salman Khan's acting career

Salman made his Bollywood debut with Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya. He later featured in popular films like Saajan, Love, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Karan Arjun, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and others. He also worked in popular movies like Tere Naam, Dabanng, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Bharat.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is a part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe comprising War 2, Alpha and other future spin-offs. The actor will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's action-thriller Sikandar. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and features Suniel Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna and others in pivotal characters. Salman also has Karan Johar's The Bull and YRF's Tiger Vs Pathaan in the pipeline.

Salman is soon expected to shoot for Bigg Boss 18 after wrapping the schedule of Sikandar.