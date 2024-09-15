Salman Khan visits Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. See pics

Eknath Shinde shares pictures

Eknath Shinde took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared multiple pictures of Salman and Arpita visiting the pandal at his residence. Salman was dressed in a blue shirt and matching denims as he folded his hands in front of the idol. In another picture, Eknath Shinde offered Salman a bouquet of flowers and a colourful scarf. Arpita was also offered a bouquet and a scarf.

More Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Earlier this week, Salman once again brought the festive spirit to life as he welcomed Lord Ganesha into his home for Ganesh Chaturthi. Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Salman shared a video of the Ganesh Visarjan, where the family bid farewell to Bappa.

In the video, Salman was seen dancing with his family during the Visarjan, as he fully enjoyed the moment. He also performed the final aarti and whispered prayers into Lord Ganesha's ears, a tradition followed by many devotees.

Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her actor-husband Ayush Sharma were also seen in the video, dancing with their kids with full energy. Other family members, including Sohail Khan's sons Nirvaan and Yohan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan, Alvira Agnihotri, her daughter Alizeh, and her son Ayaan, were also seen joining in the festivities, dancing their hearts out during the Visarjan.

Along with the video, the actor also added a caption that read, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

As part of the Visarjan ritual, Aayush Sharma and other family members immersed the Ganesh idol in water, completing the traditional farewell. The celebrations saw several Bollywood celebs visiting Arpita's residence to seek blessings from Bappa, including Ilulia Vantur, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Sangeeta Bijlani, and many more.

On September 7, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived at the Ambani family's grand residence, Antilia, to join the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The actor made a stylish appearance in a dapper brown shirt.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen hosting Bigg Boss 18 and acting in AR Murugadoss' action drama Sikandar.