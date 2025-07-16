Salman Khan has the sweetest reaction as a young fan hugs him at a Mumbai event, internet reacts. Watch

Actor Salman Khan showed up at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor was greeted on stage by a young fan, and the adorable moment was captured by paparazzi and shared on social media. Fans have now gushed about the sweet moment and shared how Bhaijaan is always the sweetest when it comes to his young fans. (Also read: Panchayat actor Aasif Khan shares health update after hospitalisation due to ‘health issues’) Salman Khan shared an adorable moment with a young fan on stage.

Salman's adorable moment with fan

In the video that has now surfaced on Instagram, Salman was seen on stage with some other people when a young female fan approached him from the audience. The little girl waved at him and Salman told her to come on stage. She then came and gave Salman a hug, which he responded back with a big smile. Salman then guided her back down from the stage and walked to her parents. He was also seen interacting with the person for a brief while and praising him.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the adorable moment, a fan commented, “Such a cute n humble down-to-earth human he is.” A second fan said, “The favorite of every generation Salman Khan.” A comment read, “Such a golden heart man 💖✨ we love you bhaijaan.” “Salman is the best when around kids,” said another.

Salman was last seen on screen in Sikandar. The action drama also starred Rashmika Mandanna, and was directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss. The film opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. Fans will see Salman next in Battle of Galwan, which will also star Chitrangada Singh.

The actor shared the first look poster of the film a few days ago. The poster saw Salman with bloodstains on his face, donning an army uniform with a fierce expression in his eyes. The motion poster also included the line: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”