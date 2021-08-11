Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan meets Olympian Mirabai Chanu with a hug, she calls it 'dream come true'
Salman Khan with Mirabai Chanu.
Salman Khan meets Olympian Mirabai Chanu with a hug, she calls it 'dream come true'

Salman Khan took to Twitter to share a picture with Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:22 PM IST

Actor Salman Khan surprised fans on Wednesday with a picture with Olympian Mirabai Chanu. Salman gave Mirabai a hug and congratulated her on her silver medal win at the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

Salman wore a black T-shirt in the photo and an ivory stole around his neck. Mirabai wore a pink shirt and smiled for the camera. "Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always," Salman wrote in his tweet.

Mirabhai reposted his tweet and wrote, "Thank you so much @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me." Earlier in an interview, Mirabai had confessed that she was a fan of Salman Khan.

Mirabai is in Mumbai and also met cricket star Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday. "Equally happy to meet you this morning, @mirabai_chanu! It was wonderful talking to you about your inspiring journey from Manipur to Tokyo. You've got places to go in the coming years, keep working hard," he wrote in a tweet.

Mirabai won the silver medal win in the women's weightlifting 49 kgs category. Earlier, actor Anushka Sharma had also expressed her admiration for Mirabai, sharing a picture of earrings that she wore to the match. Anil Kapoor wrote in a tweet, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu !! This is incredible!! #TeamIndia #Cheer4India." Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start!"

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Congratulations #mirabai & thank you for making India proud. #Olympics #silver - Jai Hind #MirabaiChanu." Dia Mirza wrote, "This is precious #MirabaiChanu @mirabai_chanu Creates history by winning Olympic silver for #Weightlifting #Cheer4India #TeamIndia."

Actor R Madhavan has shared a picture of Mirabai eating food, sitting on the floor and wrote that he was at a 'complete loss of words' on seeing the photo. "Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of word," he wrote.

