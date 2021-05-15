Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan saves Disha Patani after she almost falls down while filming Zoom Zoom, watch
Salman Khan saves Disha Patani after she almost falls down while filming Zoom Zoom, watch

  • Salman Khan and Disha Patani starred together in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A video of the stars shooting for the movie's song Zoom Zoom has been shared.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:18 AM IST

The makers of Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released a new behind-the-scenes video of the song Zoom Zoom. In the music video, Radhe is seen wooing Diya. The behind-the-scenes video has revealed that the song was shot after the lockdown was eased.

The shoot was handled by choreographer Caesar Gonsalves while director Prabhudeva joined the team via a video call from Chennai. The video also gives a glimpse at the precautionary measures being taken on set, and Salman goofing around.

There is also an instance where Disha and Salman were performing a dance step and she lost her balance. Disha instantly held to Salman's arm and he helped her find a steady ground before they continued the shoot.

Apart from Disha and Salman, Radhe also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

There were talks about Radhe sharing similarities with Salman's earlier film Wanted. However, speaking with ANI, Salman clarified, "In Wanted there was the suspense of me being a cop and Vinod Khanna being my father. Radhe is not Wanted. There's no suspense in Radhe." The actor added, "It's full on entertainment, good music, superb action, very good plot."

Also Read: Salman Khan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Radhe hasn't received great reviews. Calling it a 'cringeworthy watch," the Hindustan Times said, "Radhe is a collection of action sequences piled upon each other while Disha's tight dresses, some dance numbers, and goons saying 'apun' a lot, act as fillers. The action scenes are average right until the climax, which is when things get much worse." The movie was originally slated to release in theatres last year. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, Radhe's release was delayed.

