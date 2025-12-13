Salman Khan says ‘I am not a great actor’, claims people laugh when he cries on screen: ‘Acting hoti hi nahi mujhse’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah. During an interaction at the festival, Salman humbly claimed that he is not a great actor and added that he has often noticed fans laughing when he cries in emotional scenes. However, fans were quick to dismiss his remarks, leaving the superstar smiling. Salman Khan talks about his acting skills at Red Sea Film Festival 2025.

Salman Khan says he's not a great actor

Speaking about his acting skills, Salman said, “Acting has also left this generation. Toh mujhe nahi lagta ki main koi bahut hi kamaal ka actor hoon (Acting seems to have left this generation as well. So I don’t think I am a particularly great actor). You can catch me doing anything, but you can’t catch me acting. Voh hoti hi nahi mujhse (I can't do it). Jaisa feel hota hai, vaise karta hoon. Bas yahi hai (I simply do what I feel in the moment. That’s all)."

When the host asked the audience whether Salman was right in his assessment, fans unanimously disagreed. The superstar further quipped, “Kabhi-kabhi jab main rota hoon, mujhe lagta hai aap log mujh par hans dete ho (Sometimes when I cry, I know you guys laugh at me).” Fans immediately countered him, saying, “No, we cry with you.”

This heartfelt exchange left Salman visibly content, with a broad smile on his face. The video soon surfaced on social media, with fans showering praise on the actor. One comment read, “You are the best actor.” Another said, “I swear, when he cries, you just cry with him.” A third wrote, “You are the only actor who can make us cry so hard with you,” while another added, “You are perfect just the way you are.”

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Salman’s last release, Sikandar, failed to resonate with audiences and emerged as a box office disappointment. He will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, where he essays the role of an Army officer. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border confrontation in which soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat using sticks and stones. The film is expected to be released in 2026.

Apart from this, Salman also has Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala in the pipeline.