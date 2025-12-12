Salman Khan reveals he has not gone out for dinner in the past 25 years: ‘Bas ghar se shooting, airport, ya hotel’

Actor Salman Khan has shared a surprising detail about his personal life, revealing that he has not gone out for dinner in the past 25 years. He explained that his life primarily revolves around his work and travel commitments, summing up his routine as "bas ghar se shooting, airport, ya hotel". On Wednesday, Salman Khan attended the Golden Globes gala dinner at the film festival. (Instagram)

Salman makes a personal confession

On Thursday, Salman made an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, where he also took part in a session sharing insights about his life and career. Several videos from the session have emerged on social media.

During the conversation, Salman also reflected on the loss of close friends and admitted to moments of complacency in his journey as an actor.

“Most of my life I’ve always been around my family and friends, jismein se kafi nikal li hain aur bas bhi 4-5 hi hain jo bahut phele se hain mere saath (I have lost few of my close friends, and now just have 4-5 of them with me now. They have been with me for a long time,” Salman said on stage.

The actor continued, “25-26 saal hogaye hain ke main kahin bahar dinner pe nahi gaya hun. Shooting se ghar, ghar se shooting, ghar se airport, airport se hotel aur hotel se yahan. That’s it. This is my life (I haven’t stepped out for dinner in the last 25 years. My life is all about going to shoot, airport, hotel or to the event and then back to the shoot).”

Does he regret it? Salman confessed, “And I don't mind it… Ya toh yeh chaiyeh ke aap ghumo phiro aur yeh sab na ho, that is something that I don’t want. Itni izzat dete hai aur pyaar dete hain.. Ussi ke liye mehnat karta hun… Beech beech mein thodha complacent ho jaata hun.. But usko bhi enjoy karta hun kyeh sochke ke aa gaye kya aane wala hai.”

It loosely translates to, “Either you want to wander around and have none of this, which is something I don’t want. They give so much respect and love… that’s why I work so hard. Every now and then, I do get a little complacent… but I also enjoy it, thinking about what’s coming next and what the future holds.”

This was his second outing at the Red Sea festival where he also met Hollywood icon Johnny Depp. On Wednesday, Salman attended the Golden Globes gala dinner at the film festival. Several images from the dinner were shared on the official Instagram account of the film festival. In the images, Salman is seen alongside Idris Elba, Edgar Ramírez, and other attendees, with pictures also showing other personalities who attended the dinner.

Salman’s next project

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar, which failed to elicit expected response. He made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Salman was also seen hosting reality show, Bigg Boss 19.

Next, the actor will be seen in the film, Battle of Galwan. The film, also starring Chitrangda Singh, will revisit the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.