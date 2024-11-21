Salman Khan shares picture with father Salim on his first bike, fans gush ‘two tigers one frame’. See pic

Superstar Salman Khan has often been spotted riding superbikes in Mumbai, and now fans know where his passion for bikes originates. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photograph with his father and veteran lyricist Salim Khan, revealing he still has his father's first bike. Also read: Salman Khan steps out to vote amid death threats, greets fans with flying kisses. Watch. Salman Khan took to Instagram to share the pictures.

Salman’s Insta post

On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram to share the pictures of himself as his father poses on his first bike. In another picture, Salman is seen sitting and posing on his bike. “Dad’s 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100,1956,” he wrote while sharing the pictures.

In the photographs, Salman is seen wearing a grey t-shirt with jeans and a black cap, while his father Salim is seen in a white shirt and trousers. They are posing on the bike in a garden.

His fans were happy to see the heartwarming picture and took to the comment section to express their emotions. Actor Amit Sadh dropped a heart emoji, and actor Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, “Salim Uncle is the coolest”.

One fan wrote, “Simply LOVE”, with another sharing, “Baap of Bollywood”. “Two tiger one frame,” read one comment, with one reading, “The Dabangg”.

“Incredible,” shared one. Another user mentioned, “Wow beautiful Bhai”

Salman’s post comes amid heightened concerns about his security after receiving multiple threats. Earlier this month, he received a new threat message allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message reportedly received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room warned of severe consequences for a songwriter over a song that allegedly links the actor with the jailed gangster. It was the fifth threat message directed at the actor in recent weeks. As a result, Salman’s security has been beefed up.

On the work front

Salman Khan will soon be seen in Sikandar, which will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. It is directed by A R Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. It is believed that Salman will be seen in a new look in the project.

Salman was recently seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as Chulbul Pandey. The action-drama released on Diwali starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. Salman is also expected to shoot for Yash Raj Films' Tiger vs Pathaan, part of the YRF Spy Universe.