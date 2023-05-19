Salman Khan wishes bodyguard Shera on birthday, ex Sangeeta Bijlani joins him

Actor Salman Khan penned a note for his bodyguard Shera who turned a year older on Friday. He took to his Instagram account and posted a photo of himself with Shera. Soon after he shared the post, Shera responded with the sweetest reply and addressed Salman as ‘maallik (lord).’ Also read: Salman Khan shares pic of injured body and gives update on next film Salman Khan poses with his bodyguard Shera.

The photo is an old image of Salman and Shera. While the actor wore a red full-sleeve T-shirt with jeans, Shera was in his usual T-shirt and jeans look. Shera had his hand placed on Salman's shoulder in the photo which appeared to be clicked at the actor's place.

Sharing the photo, Salman wrote, “Happy birthday Shera, god bless u man, be happy. @beingshera.” Replying to him, Shera commented, “Thanks Maallik for all the love and blessing for soo many years.” Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani added, “Happy birthday Shera.”

Shera shares a close bond with Salman Khan. He has been working with Salman for 28 years now. Shera is always seen with Salman, as the chief of his security.

Not only that but Salman also dedicated his film Bodyguard to Shera. “Who else has ever done such a thing for his bodyguard in the industry?” Shera had said, in an interview with Indian Express in 2016 about Salman's gesture. “I am like a horse decked up at a wedding to carry the groom. I am only concerned about my Maalik (Salman) and wherever he goes, I am there. I am his Yes Man. Till date, whatever Maalik has asked, I’ve done. That is why I am a part of Maalik’s family,” he also added.

Salman recently got injured on the sets of his upcoming Tiger 3. On Thursday, he informed fans on Twitter that he had a slight shoulder injury. He shared a photo from the sets and said, "Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Forget all the problems of the world, try lifting a five-kilo dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai. #Tiger3." The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON