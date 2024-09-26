Salman Khan's on-screen father from Maine Pyar Kiya says he still respects his seniors: 'Bachcha abhi bhi waise hi hai'

Salman Khan got his first big break in Bollywood in Sooraj Barjatya's romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). The actor, known for his bonding with co-stars, was praised by his on-screen father Rajeev Verma. In an interview with Vistaar News, Rajeev lauded Salman's respectful behaviour towards senior artists. (Also read: Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with niece Ayat at sister Arpita Khan's home; Salim Khan, Iulia Vantur seen too) Salman Khan's on-screen father Rajeev Verma said that he still respects his seniors.

Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya co-star praises him

When asked if the veteran actor discusses Maine Pyar Kiya when he meets Salman, Rajeev said, “Zikr nahi karte lekin wo bachcha abhi bhi waise hi hai. Ye cheez usme hai aur khas taur se humare Madhya Pradesh ke logo me hai. Wo apne buzurgo aur seniors ka abhi bhi us tarah se izzat karte hain. Aur wo abhi bhi kabhi kabhi mulaqat ho jaati hai. (We don't talk about Maine Pyar Kiya anymore when we meet, but Salman is still the same kid. This quality is in him, especially among people from Madhya Pradesh. They still respect their elders and seniors in the same way. I still get to meet Salman occasionally).” Rajeev mentioned MP (Madhya Pradesh) as Salman was born in Indore, MP, which is also his father Salim Khan's birthplace. Rajeev was also born in Narmadapuram, MP.

About Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya also marked the debut of Bhagyashree. The movie also featured, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, Ajit Vachani, Laxmikant Berde, Harish Patel, Dilip Joshi, Raju Shrivastava, Deep Dhillon and others in crucial roles. It was the biggest box office hit of the year and propelled both young actors to stardom.

Rajeev Verma's Bollywood career

Rajeev has worked in popular Hindi films such as Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Kya Kehna (2000), Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Chalte Chalte (2003), Aarakshan (2011) and others.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

Salman was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, also featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal characters. The film was produced by Aditya Chopra and was part of YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Pathaan and War. Salman will be next seen in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar. The film is produced by Sajd Nadiadwala and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, and Nawab Shah.