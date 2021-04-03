Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal unveils title of Sam Manekshaw's biopic, Watch

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday unveiled the official title of the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his 106th birth anniversary. Manekshaw was fondly known as Sam Bahadur.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video in which the various names by which Sam Manekshaw is known are told to the audience and the video ends with the film's title. The video has been voiced by veteran lyricist Gulzar, who is also the father of the film's director Meghna Gulzar.

Sharing the video Vicky captioned it, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर... On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur". The film stars Vicky as the protagonist and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Meghna also shared the same post.

On June 27, 2020, Vicky had paid Sam Manekshaw a tribute on his death anniversary. In his memory, the Uri actor had shared a video montage of a rare black and white picture of Manekshaw and a picture of Vicky in character.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky had written, “Remembering one of India’s finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special! with @meghnagulzar #RonnieScrewvala @Bharat_rawail @rsvpmovies @bhavani.iyer @ishantanus.”

Meghna had also shared, “In Remembrance of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. An honour and an experience I am so looking forward to! With @vickykaushal09 as the inimitable soldier and gentleman.”

Vicky had announced the film in 2019 on social media. “I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sam Bahadur is Vicky’s second film with the Raazi director. Talking about the film to IANS, Vicky had said, “He is a true legend that this country has produced. It’s an honour of the highest order for me to get an opportunity to play the part of Field Marshal Manekshaw. I am excited for that film. At the moment, I am focusing on Sardar Udham Singh. We will start shooting for first Field Marshal’s biopic in 2021. I will try to go as close to the character as possible in terms of looks.”

