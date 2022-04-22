Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic tweet, says her kindness has an ‘expiry date’, fans ask, 'Is it for Naga Chaitanya?'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic tweet, says her kindness has an ‘expiry date’, fans ask, 'Is it for Naga Chaitanya?'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared spiritual leader Dalai Lama's quote on Twitter, about kindness, calmness and silence. Fans asked if her message is about her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.
Published on Apr 22, 2022 06:32 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu left her fans guessing as she shared a couple of cryptic tweets, talking about her kindness, calmness and silence. In another tweet, she mentioned that kindness comes with an expiry date. Samantha had recently announced her next film starring Vijay Deverakonda. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reunites with Vijay Deverakonda for Shiva Nirvana’s film, fans are 'madly waiting for this pair'

In her first tweet, Samantha shared a famous quote of spiritual leader Dalai Lama. She wrote, “Don't ever mistake my silence for ignorance, my calmness for acceptance, my kindness for weakness.” She retweeted her tweet and added, “Kindness can have an expiry date. #JustSaying.”

Twitter users started guessing the reason behind Samantha's tweet. One fan commented, “Whatsapp forward message max.” Another one wrote, “Account hacked," while one said that it was an “indirect warning for someone.” One asked, “Why do people say these things aloud? Sounds childish to me." One internet user compared Samantha's tweet to filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma's and said, “These day @Samanthaprabhu2 is turning into @RGVzoomin. Not able to understand her tweets at all...from next time #samantha has to mention ‘only for intellectuals’." Pointing at her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, another one asked, “Is this because of Chay?"

Last month, Samantha unfollowed Naga on Instagram and shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories. It read, "Sometimes, the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly ‘keep going, you got this.’”

Samantha and Naga got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017, and tied the knot in Goa as per Hindu rituals on October 6 that year and then according to Christian customs the following day. They announced their divorce via a joint statement on October 2, 2021.

Samantha was recently seen in actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, in which she featured in the song Oo Antava. The actor will make her international debut with a film titled The Arrangements of Love, directed by Philip John.

