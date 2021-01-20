Sana Khan gifts husband Anas Saiyad a phone as they celebrate two months of being married

Former actor Sana Khan and her husband, cleric Anas Saiyad, are celebrating two months of being married. To mark the special milestone, she gifted him a smartphone. She took to Instagram stories to share videos of him unboxing his present.

“So we complete two months today. Alhamdullilah. @anas_saiyad20,” Sana wrote along with one of the videos, in which she can be heard saying ‘nice’ and ‘wow’ while the box is being opened. The other video, which ended with a shot of Anas smiling, was captioned, “How cutely he is saying JazakAllah like a child. @anas_saiyad20.”

Anas Saiyad gifted Sana Khan a smartphone on their two-month wedding anniversary.





Sana married Anas in a private ceremony on November 20 last year. She announced the news in an Instagram post, which read, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.” They went to Kashmir for their honeymoon.

In an earlier Instagram post, Sana called marrying Anas the ‘best decision of (her) life’. He, too, has been showering love on her through social media. Sharing a picture from the wedding, he wrote, “Thank you for being in my life and making it a beautiful journey. Thank you for all your love and support. Hope to spend an eternal bliss of a peaceful and joyous marriage with you.” He signed off as ‘always yours’ and ‘happily married’.

Anas also thanked God for giving him a wife like Sana and wrote in another post, “The most beautiful wife is not the one who suits you, but the one who brings you closer to paradise.”

Sana is known for films such as Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Last year, in October, she announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of (her) Creator’.

