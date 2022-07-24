Sanjana Sanghi misses Sushant Singh Rajput's Manny as their film Dil Bechara clocks two years. See post

Actor Sanjana Sanghi took a trip down memory lane as her debut film Dil Bechara completed two years of its release. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a short clip comprising several scenes from the film. In her note, she also said that she missed Manny, the character played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. (Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi says picking next film after Dil Bechara with Sushant Singh Rajput was 'important and tough')

She captioned the post, "Two years of the magical world of Kizie and Manny today, and an eternity to go. Thank you for all your love, it has truly been insurmountable. Kizie Basu ne Khulke Jeene Ka tareeka hamesha ke liye sikha diya. (black heart and folded hands emojis)." She also added the hashtags--2 Years Of Dil Bechara, Miss You Manny, July 24th and Dil Bechara.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Missing real hero Sushant Singh Rajput." Another person wrote, "And congratulations for 2 years on Dil Bechara." A comment read, "Lovely movie." "This is my favourite movie I love it," said an Instagram user.

Dil Bechara (2020) is a coming-of-age romance film directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut and produced by Fox Star Studios. The film stars Sushant and Sanjana as terminal cancer patients. The film marks Sushant's last film and his posthumous appearance, following his death on June 14, 2020.

The film is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars and its subsequent 2014 American film adaptation. The film also features Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sunit Tandon and Sahil Vaid. Saif Ali Khan was also seen in a cameo appearance

Sanjana was last seen in director Kapil Verma's action thriller film Rashtra Kavach OM. The film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana. She is currently shooting Tarun Dudeja's Dhak Dhak alongside Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana.

